Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

15 Charming Small Towns in Canada for a Relaxing Getaway

By Caleigh Alleyn e
cntraveler.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanada, our recently reopened northern neighbor, boasts an extraordinarily diverse geography, from tall Rocky Mountain peaks, to expansive flat prairie land, to seaside communities on both coasts. And with a smaller national population than that of California, alone, it's perhaps unsurprising that Canada is also full of charming small towns and friendly rural communities worth planning a trip around. For your next adventure north, here are some of the best small towns in Canada to explore now that Americans hitting the road (and skies) to visit once again.

www.cntraveler.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Pelham Bay Park#Restaurants#Vancouver Island#Americans#Cond Nast Traveler#British#Unesco#Wakepilot#Nk M Ip Cellars#Kismet Estate Winery#North Basin Brewing Co#Canadian#Alpine Helicopters#Bear#First Nations#Bonton Company#Rafter R Brewing Co#Daily Grind#Lookout Point
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Hiking
Related
Real EstatePosted by
Mental_Floss

The 25 Most Expensive Small Towns in America

For urbanites struggling to afford rent, fantasizing about small town life can be tempting. Smaller communities in the U.S. have a reputation for being less expensive than the country's major metros. While this is certainly true for some places, the stereotype doesn't apply to every town with a population under 50,000. To see which small towns outprice some of America's biggest cities, check out the list below.
Travelcntraveler.com

The Best Places to Travel in October

As much as we love beach lounging in summer and exploring snowy wonderlands in winter, there's something extra special about traveling during the fall. Aside from fewer tourists and lower prices, October brings harvest festivals, Halloween parties, and the best foliage of the year. (And those warm beaches are still open, if you're willing to fly for them.) Whether you're looking to view some spectacular fall foliage or escape to the warm Caribbean this year, these are 10 of the best places to travel in October.
AgriculturePosted by
Big Country 96.9

These Maine Barns Are Stunning and Rentable on Airbnb

Recently, the Bangor Daily News did a story about Airbnb's in Maine where farmers were renting out their space for tourists and visitors to visit. The article mentioned how the United States Department of Agriculture has seen a huge boom in so-called agritourism here in the State of Maine during the 2010 decade, which has been supremely impactful to Aroostook County most all.
Lifestyleworldatlas.com

Iguzau Falls

Iguazu Falls, also known as Iguacu Falls and Iguassu Falls, is a series of exquisite waterfalls on the Iguazu River, located on the Brazil-Argentina border. The 275 individual waterfalls are what divides the Iguazu into lower and upper portions, a fact that gave rise to several legends and myths about their origin. The Iguazu Falls are 2.7 kilometers wide and have varying heights between 60 meters and 82 meters, making it the world’s largest waterfall. North America’s Niagara Falls is only a third as wide as the Iguazu Falls.
Travelmatadornetwork.com

5 underrated US towns that are small but spectacular

Big-city travel comes with bright lights, late nights, and maybe even the envy of your friends, but let’s be honest: It also comes with crowds to beat and expectations to meet. Smaller towns can be exciting in a different way. What will you find when you get there? What surprises lie in store? You’ll only know by going.
Washington StateKING-5

20 unique getaways in Washington state

SEATTLE — Looking for a one-of-a-kind getaway in Washington State?. Here are 20 of the most unique getaways within driving distance from Seattle:. New Dungeness Lighthouse – this Clallam County getaway allows guests to experience life as a real lighthouse keeper for a week! Anyone who joins the New Dungeness Lighthouse Association is eligible to stay for a reasonable price. The getaway includes some maintenance work, but guests usually just relax and enjoy the views.
Worldlonelyplanet.com

Saskatchewan’s quaint towns and cities offer hidden gems and homegrown charm

Saskatchewan is known for its grasslands, lakes, rivers, and immense beauty. In addition to being a great place for outdoor exploration, there are also many unique experiences and hidden gems in its quaint towns and cities for travelers interested in quirky and off-the-beaten path experiences. Relax on the beaches of...
LifestyleRemodelista

Designers on Holiday: Modern, Minimalist Tents, Cabins, Guest Houses, and More

Designers on Holiday is a summer camp in Gotland, Sweden, for 20- and 30-something creatives. The brainchild of designers Bobby Petersen and Tom Gottelier of LA- and Oslo-based Petersen & Gottelier, the getaway was conceived in 2014—a year after the two graduated from London’s Royal College of Art—when they acquired a 3.5-acre parcel of farmland from a friend’s mother. It’s a place for kindred spirits to spend a few sunny weeks together dreaming up and building structures for outdoor living: tents, micro-cabins, saunas, and shower towers, all with a focus on “sustainable, off-grid living in a modern, luxurious, and design-conscious way.”
Traveltheluxurytravelexpert.com

Top 10 best treehouse hotels in the world

Monday newsletters always feature top 10 travel lists to inspire. Most of us have had that everlasting longing for a treehouse ever since we were children. There is something about hiding up in the trees surrounded by the blissful sounds of nature that has called to all of us at least once or twice. Paying wistful homage to these long-forgotten secret hideaways of our youth, treehouse hotels provide splendid solitude, natural leafy surrounds, and a playful sense of fun, romance, and adventure. Make all of your treehouse dreams come true in my selection of the 10 most stunning treehouse hotels across the globe.
Travelthemanual.com

The Best RV Campgrounds in America

When it comes to great RV campgrounds, there are certain components of the campground that will set it apart. Features like satellite or cable television, Wi-Fi, full hookups, pull-through spaces, and even more amenities are what make the best RV campgrounds truly the best. Depending on where you go, you could also end up with a wonderful view or a stellar location for visiting the local attractions. While there are impressive RV campgrounds in every state across the U.S., these are among the very best in their own right. So, add them to your bucket list and start packing.
Pennsylvania StateNorristown Times Herald

Family-Friendly Pennsylvania Vacation Ideas

(StatePoint) Looking for some family vacation ideas that will appeal to your loved ones this season? Vacationing close to home in Pennsylvania can offer a wide array of destinations -- from picturesque waterside getaways to storybook villages to adventures for all ages. Here are some nearby vacation options in the...
Posted by
Secret NYC

10 Charming Summer Getaways Only A Quick Trip From NYC

Who else is looking for a little summer getaway from the city?. Well, we asked and you answered! Here are 10 charming, scenic escapes from NYC life, if only for a day or two. Most of these ideas came from SecretNYC readers themselves, responding to a survey on our Instagram story . So, thank YOU.
Travelmoneyweek.com

Hotels with stylish swimming pools

At the Sandals Halcyon Beach Resort in St. Lucia, guests booking into the Crystal Lagoon Club Level or the Crystal Lagoon Butler Level can book a stay in a “swim-up suite”, says Stacey Leasca for Travel + Leisure. A private pool awaits right outside the door of the suites –and it’s one of the longest in the Caribbean. The 600-foot-long pool also has a bar for “the fruity cocktail and tiny umbrella of your choice”. For those after something more private, the Beachfront Honeymoon Butler Rooms come with a “sparkling private plunge pool lined with shimmering mosaic tile and accented by a soothing cascade water feature”. From £2,119 for seven nights all-inclusive, including flights, sandals.co.uk.

Comments / 0

Community Policy