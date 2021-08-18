Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Fossil's Gen 6 smartwatch leaks, for those who prefer Wear OS without a side of Samsung

By Michael Crider
Posted by 
Android Police
Android Police
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Galaxy Watch4 turned a lot of heads recently, both for being a pretty darn good watch in its own right and the first model that uses the third-gen version of Wear OS, infused with Samsung's Tizen software. But early reviews indicate that the watch is, well, very Samsung: you'll have to dig deep to find the Wear foundations. A new leak from Fossil might catch the eye of anyone excited for a new generation of Wear hardware that comes without the One UI trimmings.

www.androidpolice.com

Comments / 0

Android Police

Android Police

Oakland, CA
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
293K+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.

 https://www.androidpolice.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Galaxy Watch#Wear Os#Gps#Tizen#Fossil Smartwatch#Gps#Winfuture#Euro#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
Country
Germany
Related
Cell Phones9to5Google

Samsung August 2021 security update is now rolling out for these Galaxy devices

Android updates are still not perfect, but we’re seeing things improve year over year. Samsung has accumulated a stellar update track record as of late and is now among the best in the business when it comes to rolling out prompt Android updates. Now, the company is rolling out the August 2021 security update to its Samsung Galaxy lineup. Here’s the full list.
Electronicsreviewgeek.com

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 Combines the Best of Wear OS, Fitbit, and Tizen

Samsung’s newly-announced Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic mark a new era for Android wearables. Not only are they the first smartwatches with a 5nm chipset, but they’re the first devices to run the new Wear OS jointly developed by Google, Samsung, and Fitbit. As such, the Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic boast a ton of cool features, including lightning-fast health readings and advanced sleep-tracking technology.
ElectronicsEngadget

Samsung's new 5-nanometer chip is designed for smartwatches

Samsung has unveiled the Exynos W920, a new processor designed specifically for smartphones and wearables. It has an integrated LTE modem and is the first chip designed for wearables to be built on a 5-nanometer EUV (extreme ultra-violet) process, according to Samsung. The new chip features dual Cortex-A55 cores, a...
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

Spotify will soon let you download music to your Wear OS smartwatch

Spotify for Wear OS is set to get a major update in the coming weeks as it will allow you to download songs and podcasts directly to your smartwatch for the very first time. Spotify just announced the feature, saying it'll be coming in the next few weeks – so, likely in late August or early September. There isn't a firm release date for these features, but it should be available if your Wear OS smartwatch is running Wear OS 2 or higher.
Retail9to5Google

Fossil Gen 6 leaks with Snapdragon Wear 4100+, SpO2 sensor, tweaked charging rings

Following a tease last week before the unveil of the Galaxy Watch 4, a leak of the Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch lineup today reveals a rather straightforward successor. An early retail listing found by WinFuture today shows off the devices in full with initial specs. The most important is the unsurprising use of the Snapdragon Wear 4100+, thus marking the wide use of Qualcomm’s 2020 chip.
Electronicsslashdot.org

Wear OS Is Getting a Multi-Generational Leap In Power Thanks To Samsung

Google is cooking up the first major Wear OS release since 2018, and Samsung is abandoning Tizen for smartwatches and going all-in on Wear OS with the Galaxy Watch 4. Last night, Samsung took the wraps off the main SoC for the Galaxy Watch 4, and compared to what Wear OS usually gets, Samsung is shipping a beast of an SoC. The "Samsung Exynos W920" will be a multi-generational leap in performance for Wear OS. Samsung says this is a 5 nm chip with two ARM Cortex A55 cores and an ARM Mali-G68 GPU. For the always-on display mode, there's an additional Cortex M55 CPU, which can keep the watch face ticking along while using minimal power. There's also an integrated LTE modem for on-the-go connectivity.
ElectronicsPocket-lint.com

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 showcases the future of Wear OS

(Pocket-lint) - The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series showcases a number of firsts: it's the first wearable to feature the company's Exynos W920 processor, giving a boost of power to ensure the all-new Wear OS software runs extra smooth, showcasing Samsung's updated One UI Watch interface for the first time.
Cell Phonesnotebookcheck.net

Galaxy Z Slide: a new leak sparks rumors of a 2022 launch for Samsung's first-gen rollable-display phone

Samsung is a leading smartphone OEM that is already pretty open about the fact that it feels the market is ready for the leap from traditional 'candy-bars' to truly flexible-display devices. Furthermore, should the whole Z Fold/Flip thing ultimately fail to work out, it has also indicated that it might be hedging its bets with the next potential big thing: the rollable phone.
Electronicspocketnow.com

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Watch 4 Classic start at $249.99, run Wear OS-based One UI Watch

Samsung has finally unveiled the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic smartwatches. The latter comes with the beloved rotating bezel, and it has the “Classic” looks that we all missed from the Gear series of Samsung smartwatches. The new generation comes with an upgraded chipset, and the new unified platform that Samsung calls “One UI Watch”, which is built after Google and Samsung have partnered up to make Wear OS better.
ElectronicsPocket-lint.com

Samsung officially unveils next-gen smartwatch chip ahead of Galaxy Watch 4 announcement

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung has officially unveiled its next-generation wearable chipset - one that's expected to power the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. Samsung detailed the Exynos W920 - a processor specifically designed for smartwatches and other wearable devices - in a blog post ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked on 11 August, describing it as the first in the industry to be built on a 5nm process.
ElectronicsPosted by
Tom's Guide

It’s still not the right time to buy a Fossil smartwatch

No matter the deal or discount, don’t buy a Fossil smartwatch right now. As a reviewer here at Tom’s Guide, I try to put my efforts towards telling you which devices you should spend your hard-earned dough on based on my hours of testing the best smartwatches. But sometimes I find it important to inform you when you absolutely should not buy a certain product. Now is one of those times.
ElectronicsANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 on Wear OS lets you do new things

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 series was officially unveiled by the South Korean tech giant yesterday. Two variants have been introduced–the regular Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. The series is the first from Samsung to use the WearOS by Google platform. It’s a new version that integrates Tizen OS. The watches are said to offer new wearable experiences. Google tells us how and shares five major things you can do with the new Wear OS version on the Samsung Galaxy Watch4.
Technologytalkandroid.com

Fossil Gen 6 gets hyped up despite not running Wear OS 3

Fossil is starting to hype up the upcoming Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch, which promises to continue Fossil’s pretty good adventure into Wear OS smartwatches. It’s better and it does more and it’s faster, obviously. But it’s not going to be running Wear OS 3, and that casts a long shadow on any new non-Samsung wearables this year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy