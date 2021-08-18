Fossil's Gen 6 smartwatch leaks, for those who prefer Wear OS without a side of Samsung
The Galaxy Watch4 turned a lot of heads recently, both for being a pretty darn good watch in its own right and the first model that uses the third-gen version of Wear OS, infused with Samsung's Tizen software. But early reviews indicate that the watch is, well, very Samsung: you'll have to dig deep to find the Wear foundations. A new leak from Fossil might catch the eye of anyone excited for a new generation of Wear hardware that comes without the One UI trimmings.www.androidpolice.com
Comments / 0