Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

US stocks take a late turn lower, marking 2nd straight loss

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, ALEX VEIGA
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RUdB9_0bVUadFe00

Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street Wednesday, sending the S&P 500 to its second straight loss after a five-day winning streak.

The benchmark index fell 1.1%, its biggest decline since mid-July. The selling accelerated in the final hour of trading, with technology, health care, financial and industrial companies weighing down the index the most.

Only the index's consumer discretionary sector, which includes a mix of companies that rely on consumer spending, rose as investors bid up shares in Lowe's and other big retailers that reported better-than-expected quarterly results. Even so, the S&P remains within 80 points of its all-time high set on Monday.

The market didn’t react much initially to the afternoon release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting, which confirmed that central bank policymakers have made no firm decision about when to start unwinding their support measures for the economy, which has been steadily recovering from the pandemic recession.

The surge this summer of virus cases because of the highly contagious delta variant now hangs over the broader market and is blurring the view on the economy’s continued recovery. The path of the virus and its impact on consumer spending and job growth could be a factor in the Fed’s decision making.

“We’re having a pretty cautious week for the most part,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Independent Advisor Alliance. “A lot of the people who were optimistic that reopening would happen quickly are obviously disappointed, but we’re looking at what’s happening with the delta variant as more of a setback, not a change in direction."

The S&P 500 index fell 47.81 points to 4,400.27. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 382.59 points, or 1.1%, to 34,960.69. The Nasdaq composite lost 130.27 points, or 0.9%, to 14,525.91.

Small company stocks also fell, sending the Russell 2000 index down by 18.39 points, or 0.8%, to 2,158.78.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.27% from 1.25% late Tuesday.

The minutes from the Federal Reserve's policy meeting last month, released at 2 p.m. Eastern, showed that Fed officials discussed the idea of beginning to taper the Fed's extraordinary support for the U.S. economy later this year, though they stopped short of a firm decision on a timetable.

They also concluded that the economic recovery from the pandemic recession was moving closer to achieving the central bank’s goals on inflation and employment. As a result, the Fed is edging toward an announcement that it will begin paring the pace of its Treasury and mortgage bond buying, which now amounts to $120 billion a month. These purchases have been intended to lower longer-term interest rates and encourage borrowing and spending.

Investors are monitoring the Fed’s deliberations because the officials are likely to conclude their bond-buying program before starting to raise their benchmark short-term interest rate. That rate has been pinned near zero since the viral pandemic erupted in March 2020 and essentially shut down the economy.

Wall Street's biggest worry is that the Fed will end its easy money policies earlier than expected to combat inflation, which would put some drag on the U.S. economy in its recovery. Investors will be looking for more clues as to the Fed's moves next week, at the central bank's annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Beyond watching the Fed, investors sized up quarterly report cards from retailers, which are among the last industries to issue results this earnings season.

Lowe's Cos. jumped 9.6% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after the home improvement chain gave investors a strong sales forecast. TJX Cos. rose 5.6% after the parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores beat analysts’ second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

The surprisingly aggressive spread of the delta variant has prompted U.S. health officials to recommend COVID-19 booster shots to all vaccinated Americans, though the overall plan awaits a Food and Drug Administration evaluation of the safety and effectiveness of a third dose. Makers of COVID-19 vaccines were down following the news. Pfizer slipped 2.2% and Moderna fell 0.8%.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
58K+
Followers
60K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Cos#Inflation#S P#The Federal Reserve#Fed#Nasdaq#Treasury#Lowe S Cos#Tjx Cos#Americans#Moderna#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Economykitco.com

Gold, silver see price gains as Federal Reserve confab looms

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early morning trading Monday, as the key outside...
StocksFOXBusiness

S&P, Nasdaq rally to records as investors eye Fed's Jackson Hole event

U.S. stock indexes battled to record highs Monday as investors looked ahead to a key Federal Reserve event that could lay out the framework for the central bank to begin tapering its asset purchases. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 215 points, or 0.61%, while the S&P 500 and the...
StocksNBC Chicago

Stocks Rally to Start the Week, Nasdaq Closes at Record After Pfizer Vaccine Approval

Stocks finished higher Monday following a volatile week on Wall Street, led by reopening stocks as the Food and Drug Administration approved its first Covid-19 vaccine. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 215.63 points, or 0.6%, to 35,335.71. The S&P 500 added 0.8% to reach 4,479.53. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose about 1.5% to 14,942.65.
StocksDailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Dow, EUR/USD, Oil, Fed Symposium, PMIs, Delta

Markets weathered a broad rise in anti-risk sentiment last week. The Dow Jones dropped -1.1% on balance as equity investors seemingly grew more fearful of the delta variant and its contribution to slowing global growth. With the latest US retail sales report underscoring bleak consumer sentiment, hard economic data appeared to emphasize this narrative and likely weighed negatively on risk appetite in similar fashion.
Marketspoundsterlinglive.com

Pound-Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: Fed and Global Market Risks Linger as 1.3580 Offers Support

Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.3533-1.3560. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The Pound-to-Dollar exchange rate entered the new week near 2021 lows but could be aided back onto its feet over the coming days if global markets continue to stabilise and the increasing proximity of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) Jackson Hole Symposium encourages caution among Dollar bulls, although analyst commentary suggests the risk is of Sterling remaining on its back foot.
Stocksdailyforex.com

NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Index Recaptures Trendline

The NASDAQ 100 initially fell on Friday but turned around to show signs of strength again as we closed at the very highs of the trading session. More importantly, we have recaptured a trendline that had previously been so important, and now it looks as if we are going to print the all-time highs rather soon.
Marketskitco.com

Gold spikes above $1,800 on weaker dollar, sentiment favoring the Fed to back-peddle tapering timeline

A combination of factors resulted in gold spiking strongly higher today, breaking above the key psychological level of $1800 per ounce. Dollar weakness was a strong component contributing roughly 1/3 of today’s strong gains. A disappointing U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index magnified the concern that the Delta variant of Covid-19 has slowed down the economic recovery in the United States. And that these concerns over the rising infection rate due to the variant could dramatically cause the Federal Reserve to step back on their timeline to begin to taper their monthly asset purchases of $120 billion of U.S. Treasuries and MBS (mortgage-backed securities).
Stocksinvesting.com

Wall Street rebounds as banks, energy surge

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes rose on Monday, with banks and energy shares leading the gains, as investors returned to riskier assets after a sharp selloff last week that was fanned by worries about slowing economic growth. Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors advanced in early trading. Energy...
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Key Trendlines to Watch Following Fed Aftershock

“…the SPX is just below the 4,475 level, which is double the March 2020 closing low of 2,237.40. Many investors may be anchored to this low and be tempted to take some money off the table if the index doubles the 2020 closing trough…The bottom of the channel ranges between 4,363 on Monday and 4,387 on expiration Friday ...The SPY 440-strike, which is equivalent to 4,400 on the SPX, is the strike with the biggest call and put open interest. It could be supportive if a SPX decline emerges this week, suggesting such a decline would be relatively shallow.”
Stocksinvesting.com

Dow Futures Rise 145 Pts; Jackson Hole Symposium in Focus

Investing.com - U.S. stocks are seen opening higher Monday, rebounding after a difficult week and ahead of the key Federal Reserve event, where the central bank could hint at the prospects for withdrawing its extraordinary monetary stimulus. At 7:05 AM ET (1105 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was up 145...
StocksDailyFx

Nasdaq Price Outlook: PMI Data Eyed Ahead of Fed Symposium

NASDAQ PRICE OUTLOOK: PMI MISS PRECURSOR TO FED TAPER DELAY?. Nasdaq price action is up about 0.75% shortly after the opening bell on Monday. Markets digesting disappointing PMI data ahead of this week’s Fed symposium. Bad news could be good news for stocks as the delta variant hurts Fed outlook.
Stockskfgo.com

Asian stocks rally on extended Wall St bounce, easing Fed taper worries

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Asian stocks rose on Tuesday on an extended bounce on Wall Street as investors drew comfort from full approval granted to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and on easing worries of an imminent tapering of stimulus by the Federal Reserve. The dollar was licking its wounds after its sharpest...
MarketsFXStreet.com

US Dollar Index tracks Treasury yields to consolidate losses near 93.00

US Dollar Index (DXY) picks up bids to 93.03, up 0.06% intraday, amid Tuesday’s Asian session. The greenback gauge dropped the most in two months the previous day amid risk-on mood. However, a lack of major catalysts and mixed clues challenged the DXY bears afterward. The DXY dropped 0.52% to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy