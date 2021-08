Throughout my childhood, my natural hair was the main thing that made me stand out as a mixed Black girl in my predominantly white community, and I resented it for that. For years, I begged my parents to let me dye it blond, asked my hairstylist to break out the thinning shears at each appointment, and religiously straightened every strand before school. I viewed myself as less beautiful than my white classmates and felt ashamed. I was teased incessantly by peers of both genders, constantly getting told that my hair was frizzy, poufy, "ghetto," and altogether too much. I never tried to learn how to care for my hair in its natural state because I was too obsessed with trying to change it into something it would never be.