What the Piedmont Officials Association is getting up in the Charlottesville area...might be different elsewhere. I remember Ralph Harrison & Bob Sandell telling me back in the day they got $15 to ref a varsity game. For years area officials would meet at either Applebee's or Chili's after the games on Friday night---several crews from area games. They are a great bunch of guys. No one really does it for the money, they just like the camaraderie, the fellowship & of course football.