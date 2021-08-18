Cancel
Columbus, OH

C.J. Stroud Gets A Rest Day, A First Look at Quinn Ewers, Thayer Munford Still Sidelined and Two Freshman Cornerbacks Flash

By Dan Hope
Eleven Warriors
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven though C.J. Stroud has emerged as the frontrunner to start at quarterback, he isn’t taking all the first-team reps yet. He actually took almost none of them on Wednesday. As reporters who cover Ohio State had the rare opportunity to watch the Buckeyes’ full practice on Wednesday morning (the final practice that will be open to the media before the start of the season), Stroud spent most of the practice watching the other quarterbacks throw – and when he did take reps in team drills, he only handed the ball off.

www.elevenwarriors.com

