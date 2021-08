The Jewish Community Foundation of Los Angeles has announced it has awarded a record $1 million to seven local nonprofits that address issues related to education equity. The funding supports community-led organizations that connect students with strong mentors, focus on the specific needs of young people of color, increase access to health services for students of color and their families, and empower students to advocate for their educational needs. The recipients are the Girls Club of Los Angeles, Antelope Valley Boys and Girls Club, Bridge Builders Foundation in South Los Angeles, EmpowHer Institute in Westchester, Heart of Los Angeles Youth Inc. in the MacArthur Park/Rampart District, Social Justice Learning Institute in Inglewood and Special Needs Network in South Los Angeles.