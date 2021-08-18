Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Park City, UT

National Ability Center "Outspokin' Ladies Mountain Bike Summit, Aug. 28, 8:45 am

Posted by 
KPCW
KPCW
 5 days ago

Register now for The National Ability Center's Outspokin’ Ladies Mountain Biking Summit to be held August 28 from 9:30 am to 8 pm on the NAC’s Park City campus. The summit will feature an array of seminars led by voices in the mountain biking community, group rides and meet and greets. Registration begins at 8:45 am with the keynote speaker kicking off the event at 9:30 am and concludes with a send-off dinner and drinks at 6 pm. Register at summitchallenge100.org or DiscoverNAC.org.

www.kpcw.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
312K+
Views
ABOUT

KPCW's Mission is to serve Summit and Wasatch Counties with local news, information, entertainment and emergency alerts through its broadcast signal and digital media platforms.

 https://www.kpcw.org/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Biking#Mountain Bike#National Ability Center#Nac
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Related
Park City, UTPosted by
KPCW

Elks Lodge Awards Honor Local Responders

The Park City Elks Lodge passed out its annual First Responder Awards last Saturday, before a crowd of police officers, firefighters and EMTs gathered at the Miners Hospital in City Park. While the Elks had presented awards in 2020, first responders were not able to gather together then, due to...
Park City, UTPosted by
KPCW

ESL Classes Offered by Park City School District - Register Sept 7,8, or 9th

PCSD ESL classes are for anyone 18 years or older who wants to learn to speak, read and write the English language. All native languages invited. Students will be evaluated and placed in appropriate classses. When students have reached an exit level, they may attend a GED prep class in English. Register in person with proof of residency Sept. 7, 8, 9th, 5-8pm at the Learning Center, 2400 Kearns Blvd. Pay $40 course and supplies fee in cash or by check. Classes start Sept. 13 and are held Monday & Wed. nights, 6-9.
Posted by
KPCW

Green Up The Weekend With Composting, Shredding

Recycle Utah is holding a free composting workshop on Saturday. According to the organization’s website, yard and food waste makes up approximately 30% of material sent to the landfills each year. Instead of throwing it away, you can turn those materials into nutrient-rich fertilizer by composting. The workshop is 10-11 am in the Recycle Utah center parking lot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy