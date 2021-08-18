National Ability Center "Outspokin' Ladies Mountain Bike Summit, Aug. 28, 8:45 am
Register now for The National Ability Center's Outspokin’ Ladies Mountain Biking Summit to be held August 28 from 9:30 am to 8 pm on the NAC’s Park City campus. The summit will feature an array of seminars led by voices in the mountain biking community, group rides and meet and greets. Registration begins at 8:45 am with the keynote speaker kicking off the event at 9:30 am and concludes with a send-off dinner and drinks at 6 pm. Register at summitchallenge100.org or DiscoverNAC.org.www.kpcw.org
