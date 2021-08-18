National Ability Center "Outspokin' Ladies Mountain Bike Summit, Aug. 28, 8:45 am

PCSD ESL classes are for anyone 18 years or older who wants to learn to speak, read and write the English language. All native languages invited. Students will be evaluated and placed in appropriate classses. When students have reached an exit level, they may attend a GED prep class in English. Register in person with proof of residency Sept. 7, 8, 9th, 5-8pm at the Learning Center, 2400 Kearns Blvd. Pay $40 course and supplies fee in cash or by check. Classes start Sept. 13 and are held Monday & Wed. nights, 6-9.