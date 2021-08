Most of the rest of our top-ten this week are familiar records to this list. The only previously uncharted arrival here is DEAFHEAVEN with their latest full-length Infinite Granite. This is by far the group’s most atmospheric release thus far. Here the group goes lighter on their metal influences, delving into the shoegaze and post-rock elements in their DNA. Those brushed back by the groups harshness would do well to check this one out, and most longtime listeners will likely enjoy the band focusing one one side of its persona for an albums length.