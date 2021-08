Beckham (knee) will not play Preseason Week 2 against the Giants on Sunday afternoon, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. This is not a surprise. Beckham's likely to sit out all three preseason affairs and to get his first game action when Cleveland kicks off the regular season in Kansas City. Beckham was in pads Friday, day two of the Browns' joint sessions with the Giants, but not in contested sessions. Instead he executed one-on-one work with quarterback Baker Mayfield, also expected to sit out.