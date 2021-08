With Utah football beginning week two of fall camp today, UteZone continues the countdown of the 30 most important players on the roster in 30 days. A few notes to set the table: These rankings are based primarily on his assumed impact in 2021— and how important he is expected to be to Utah's success in both production and the win-loss column. It is not simply Utah's best players in descending order. If a freshman is included on the list, his positioning is obviously a projection of his talent and significance to his respective position group.