United Airlines VP issues wild memo about duct taping unruly passengers

By Joshua Bote
SFGate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnited Airlines apparently does not want flight attendants to be duct taping unruly passengers on their flights. According to a statement from United Airlines Vice President John Slater first obtained by Fox Business, "tape should never be used" to restrain passengers on flights. "Please remember that there are designated items...

