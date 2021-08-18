Cancel
Jellico, TN

Prayer walk for Jellico Medical Center

By Eva Herinkova
LaFollette Press
 6 days ago

Members of the Jellico community gathered on Tuesday morning for a prayer walk in support of the Jellico Medical Center. “Some may question the value or the effectiveness of what we’re doing here today, but we’re told in scripture that in everything by prayer and by supplication with thanksgiving to take and let our requests be known to the Lord, and that’s what we’re doing here today,” said Tina Reese, a former Jellico Medical Center employee who is still passionate about the hospital.

