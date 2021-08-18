Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Nursing Home Staffs to Get COVID Vaccine Mandate from Biden to Receive Federal Funds

By Zoe Strozewski
Posted by 
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The new mandate, in the form of a forthcoming regulation to be issued by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, could take effect as soon as next month.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 1

Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
540K+
Followers
56K+
Post
592M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Medicare#Nursing Home Staffs#Medicaid#The Associated Press#Cnn#Ap#Americans#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Presidential Electionviralhatch.com

GOP congressman claims President Biden is “mentally unstable,” wants to indict First Lady Jill Biden

N the last presidential election, many Republicans said that Joe Biden should not be president because of his age and that he could end up a victim of dementia if he keeps going. North Carolina Republican Representative Madison Cawthor said Joe Biden was not mentally stable and publicly attacked the president’s wife, saying she was cruel to her husband.
U.S. Politicscitizensjournal.us

‘Perverse Incentive’: Biden Promises Feds Will Cover For Those Breaking State Laws

Constitutional expert Jonathan Turley is explaining in an online column that President Biden, for the second time in just days, appears to be advocating illegal actions. “There was a great deal of criticism of President Joe Biden’s press conference from his refusal to take questions on the Afghanistan situation to his calling for the use of civil rights laws to oppose any state laws barring mask mandates,” Turley wrote. “One line however received little attention but contained a breathtaking and troubling pledge: ‘If a governor wants to cut the pay of the hard-working education leader who requires masks in a classroom, the money from the American rescue plan can be used to pay that person’s salary 100%.’ With that line, Biden pledged to indemnify people who violate state laws, including orders upheld by the courts.”
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Victor Davis Hanson: If Biden were a Republican, Dems in Congress would have impeached him. They should

The American-nurtured Afghan military of the last 20 years that had suffered thousands of prior casualties evaporated in a few hours in the encirclement of Kabul. Enlistees apparently calculated that their own meager chances with the premodern Taliban were still better than fighting as a dependency of the postmodern United States — despite its powerful diversity training programs.
Pharmaceuticalscaliforniahealthline.org

‘We Sent a Terrible Message’: Scientists Say Biden Jumped the Gun With Vaccine Booster Plan

The Biden administration’s plans to make covid-19 booster shots available next month has drawn a collective scream of protest from the scientific community. As some scientists see it, the announcement is rash and based on weak evidence, and they worry it could undercut confidence in vaccines with no clear benefit of controlling the pandemic. Meanwhile, more information is needed on potential side effects or adverse effects from a booster shot, they say.
Healthkhn.org

Biden’s No-Jab-No-Job Order Creates Quandary for Nursing Homes

President Joe Biden’s edict that nursing homes must ensure their workers are vaccinated against covid-19 presents a challenge for an industry struggling to entice its lowest-paid workers to get shots without driving them to seek employment elsewhere. Although 83% of residents in the average nursing facility are vaccinated, only 61%...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Daily Herald

Facts Matter: Biden overstated size of Afghanistan military

While speaking about the situation in Afghanistan after his decision to withdraw American troops, President Joe Biden said the U.S. has helped build a large Afghan military. "We spent over a trillion dollars," Biden said during an Aug. 16 speech at the White House. "We trained and equipped an Afghan military force of some 300,000 strong -- incredibly well-equipped -- a force larger in size than the militaries of many of our NATO allies."
Health Servicesbloomberglaw.com

Nursing Homes Want Covid Testing Option for Unvaccinated Workers

The nursing home industry wants the Biden administration to fund Covid-19 testing for its unvaccinated workers to help avert sudden staffing shortages resulting from the new requirement that all facility employees get the jab. American Health Care Association President and CEO Mark Parkinson also called for the release of $3...

Comments / 1

Community Policy