Michael Keaton Says He's Not Seen An Entire Comic Book Movie Since First Batman
Michael Keaton has had a vast career, playing many iconic characters over the years, but he's perhaps best known for playing Batman in Tim Burton's Batman and Batman Returns back in 1989 and 1992, a role he will soon be reprising in The Flash. Batman is not the only comic book character Keaton has played. The star was recently seen as Vulture in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spider-Man: Homecoming and is expected to reprise the role in Sony's Morbius. Despite Keaton's long history with the genre, he recently admitted to The Hollywood Reporter that he hasn't watched any comic book movies since his early days of playing Batman.comicbook.com
Comments / 0