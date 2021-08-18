Michael Keaton Says He's Not Seen An Entire Comic Book Movie Since First Batman

It took nearly 30 years after Batman Returns for Michael Keaton to return as Batman/Bruce Wayne, but he doesn't feel like any time has passed at all. "Like riding a bike," the 69-year-old actor said of reprising the role when asked what it felt like to be back in the Batman suit on Wednesday night's (Aug. 18) The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "Hey, man, here's the thing I learned—I was so stupid to think, you know, when I was first doing it I got in really good shape, which you have to get into shape because you just have to carry the thing around. I don't know why I didn't think of this the first time. It's easier to be really skinny and not work out because you have more room to work around [in the suit]."