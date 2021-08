After a late start, Tesla's AI Day event kicked off Thursday evening with a video demonstration of the company's upcoming Full Self-Driving system following a navigation route on suburban roads. During the demo, a driver set a destination on the car's navigation system, double clicked the stalk on the steering column and the vehicle appeared to then pull into traffic and negotiate intersections with stop signs and traffic lights on its own. Along the way, it avoided pedestrians, making both right and left-hand turns. The driver, meanwhile, kept their fingertips lightly on the steering wheel as it spun around.