Hate-Filled Teens Wanted For Ripping Down, Stomping on LGBTQ Flag in Fresh Meadows

The suspects (L) and the LGBT(Photo NYPD)

Police are looking for two hate-filled teens involved in ripping down a pride flag from a home in Fresh Meadows earlier this month and stomping on it.

Video footage released by the NYPD shows the suspects on a motorized scooter pulling up outside a house, located on 190th St., on Aug. 3 at around 5:40 p.m.

The passenger gets off the bike and calmly walks up to the house – through the lawn – and starts pulling on the LGBTQ flag that is hanging on a pole at the front of the building.

The teen pulls the flag to the ground and then appears to stomp on it with both feet, according to the footage. He then falls slightly backward before going back to the flag and trampling on it again.

Meanwhile, the driver of the scooter can be seen recording the incident on his cell phone.

The perpetrator then runs back to the bike, hops onto the back of the scooter and they both ride off.

The footage shows the passenger of the bike wearing a navy T-shirt with gray shorts while the driver is wearing a dark-colored t-shirt and is carrying a yellow bag.

Police said the flag was damaged in the incident and both suspects are wanted for criminal mischief.

The investigation is being carried out by the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at http://crimestoppers.nypdonline.com/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.