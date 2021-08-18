How does COVID-19 affect the brain? A troubling picture emerges.
Researchers find that people who only suffered mild infections can be plagued with life-altering and sometimes debilitating cognitive deficits. Hannah Davis contracted COVID-19 in March 2020, the early days of the pandemic. At the time, the New Yorker was a healthy, 32-year-old freelance data scientist and artist. But unlike many people who come down with the disease, Davis’s first sign of infection wasn’t a dry cough or fever. Her first symptom was that she couldn’t read a text message from a friend. She thought she was just tired, but the fuzziness she felt didn’t go away after a full night’s sleep.www.nationalgeographic.com
