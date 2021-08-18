Cancel
Morrilton, AR

Police find over $50K worth of drugs in Morrilton drug bust

THV11
 5 days ago

Morrilton police along with K9 Thor made an arrest on Tuesday in a major drug bust.

The suspect was arrested for Trafficking a Controlled Substance, Possession of Schedule I or II with Intent, Possession of Schedule IV with Intent, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Endangering the Welfare of a Minor.

In their search, police discovered 230 grams of cocaine, 2,338 grams of marijuana, and 15 grams of methamphetamine.

Police say the drugs were altogether worth a street value of over $50,000.

Morrilton police ask the community to help keep the city clean. You can leave anonymous tips on Facebook or contact 501-354-0131 and speak to the narcotics unit.

