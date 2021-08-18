Cancel
Salt Lake City, UT

MUSIC PICKS: AUG 19 - 25

By City Weekly Staff
cityweekly.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Utah Beer Fest is back this summer, and while the main draw is of course the 200+ beers to sample, there's also plenty of entertainment to look forward to. The 2021 fest will be at The Gateway Saturday, Aug. 21 and Sunday, Aug. 22, and will feature performances at The Gateway Main Stage by the Olympic Legacy Plaza. But if you want to get the party started early, head to the Utah Beer Festival Official Pre-Party at The Depot on Friday, Aug. 20. Featuring the talents of local icons like Talia Keys, with support by other well-loved locals like Mojave Nomads and The Painted Roses, the show opens its doors at 6 p.m., with showtime at 8 p.m.; tickets are $15 and face coverings are encouraged. On Saturday afternoon, when the fest truly kicks off, visitors can look forward to seeing Boston-based band Lucid Lynx at 3:30 p.m. and the local beer garten classic Pickpockets at 5 p.m., followed by another garten fav in Two Old Guys at 6 p.m. and the Utah-based rock cover band Hoodoo Child at 7 p.m. If you're visiting on Sunday, catch Dead Zephyrs playing at The Gateway Main Stage at 6 p.m. Weekend tickets to the festival are $40, $30 for single day and $75 for VIP, with Gateway Main Stage acts available for viewing with those festival tickets. Visit utahbeerfest.com for more info and tickets.

