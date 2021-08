There is a moment on James McMurtry’s new album, The Horses and the Hounds, where he admits what seems to be an autobiographical truth: “There’s more in the mirror than there is up ahead.” In his 59 years on this earth, McMurtry has been playing music for 33; The Horses and the Hounds, out this Friday, marks his 10th LP in those three-plus decades. While he no doubt has plenty of road in front of him, the introspective reality found in that simple, yet profound lyric on “If It Don’t Bleed” rings true for the songwriter.