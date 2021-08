Norwegian prog quartet Moron Police have streamed their brand new single, The Stranger And The High Tide, which you can listen to below. It; taken from the band's upcoming new EP of the same name, which will be released on October 29. It's the follow-up to the band's well received 2019 album A Boat On The Sea and builds a bridge between their last record and their next one to come. You can see the new artwork below.