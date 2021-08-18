Clark County surpasses 5K COVID deaths, SNHD reports

The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting Clark County has surpassed a grim milestone when it comes to coronavirus deaths.

A spokesperson with the SNHD reports more than 5,000 people in Clark County have died due to COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

“This is a tragedy for everyone who has lost a loved one, family member, a friend, and I offer my condolences to all those who have been impacted by the pandemic,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, district health officer for the SNHD.

Currently, 5,005 people in the county have died and 295,104 cases of COVID-19 have been reported.

The health district says its encouraging everyone to get vaccinated and those who are not yet fully vaccinated to get their second doses as soon as possible, reporting the vaccines are safe and highly effective at preventing hospitalization and death.

More than 2,256,403 COVIDD vaccine doses have been administered in Clark County as of Aug. 17, according to the SNHD.

And approximately 70% of people 18 years of age and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine with approximately 65% of those currently eligible (people 12 and older) have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

