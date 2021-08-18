Anthony Mackie Closes Deal To Star In Disney/Marvel’s ‘Captain America 4’ Film

EXCLUSIVE : Anthony Mackie has closed a deal to carry the shield and his first superhero picture in Captain America 4, sources said.

Kevin Feige ’s Marvel Studios keeps its details well under wraps and it isn’t clear whether the movie will involve Sebastian Stan, who starred with Mackie in the well-received Marvel Studios Disney+ limited series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier .

The unofficial title indicates this is Mackie’s vehicle, and it’s an exceptional career moment for the Juilliard-educated actor who has been a bright spot in every film he’s appeared in. That includes the Best Picture winner The Hurt Locker, 8 Mile and The Banker , to his turns as Falcon, the wingman of Captain America, who was handpicked by that superhero to succeed him. The series involved his conflict in taking on the superhero persona. Mackie played Falcon in six Marvel films beginning with Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Captain America 4 is being scripted by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier head writer and creator Malcolm Spellman , along with series staff writer Dalan Musson. This is not believed to be the top-secret project tipped by my colleague Justin Kroll that might bring Chris Evans back into the fold. A director hasn’t yet been set for Mackie’s film.

