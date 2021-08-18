Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Anthony Mackie Closes Deal To Star In Disney/Marvel’s ‘Captain America 4’ Film

By Mike Fleming Jr
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago

EXCLUSIVE : Anthony Mackie has closed a deal to carry the shield and his first superhero picture in Captain America 4, sources said.

Kevin Feige ’s Marvel Studios keeps its details well under wraps and it isn’t clear whether the movie will involve Sebastian Stan, who starred with Mackie in the well-received Marvel Studios Disney+ limited series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier .

The unofficial title indicates this is Mackie’s vehicle, and it’s an exceptional career moment for the Juilliard-educated actor who has been a bright spot in every film he’s appeared in. That includes the Best Picture winner The Hurt Locker, 8 Mile and The Banker , to his turns as Falcon, the wingman of Captain America, who was handpicked by that superhero to succeed him. The series involved his conflict in taking on the superhero persona. Mackie played Falcon in six Marvel films beginning with Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Captain America 4 is being scripted by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier head writer and creator Malcolm Spellman , along with series staff writer Dalan Musson. This is not believed to be the top-secret project tipped by my colleague Justin Kroll that might bring Chris Evans back into the fold. A director hasn’t yet been set for Mackie’s film.

Mackie is repped by UTA and Inspire Entertainment.

Comments / 0

Deadline

Deadline

18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Evans
Person
Anthony Mackie
Person
Sebastian Stan
Person
Kevin Feige
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Films#Marvel Studios Disney#The Winter Soldier#Juilliard#Captain America#Uta#Inspire Entertainment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Brutal Ryan Reynolds Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

A brutal Ryan Reynolds movie is blowing up on Netflix today. The Canadian star is known these days as a superhero movie icon, thanks to his roles in Green Lantern, X-Men Origins: Wolverine and the Deadpool films. But his comic book cinema debut came way back in 2004’s Blade: Trinity. And though it’s widely agreed to be the weakest of the Blade trilogy, and a pretty rough movie overall, Netflix users around the globe are loving it right now.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Dave Bautista Had A Savage Response To Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow Lawsuit

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Wrestler-turned-actor-turned-all-around-superstar Dave Bautista isn’t afraid to make some noise. Whether it’s hitting back or cracking jokes, the Guardians of the Galaxy star knows how to make an impact and tweets with savage lethality. Which makes his response to Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow lawsuit all the more hilarious, as he suggests that if Disney had given Drax a little more love instead, none of this would have happened.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Plus Just Quietly Removed Another Marvel Movie

Following the company’s acquisition of Fox, The Walt Disney Company was able to secure a massive volume of titles that would help bolster the libraries of both Disney Plus and Hulu, including a string of superhero movies from the X-Men and Fantastic Four franchises. The older movies were lumped together...
BusinessDen of Geek

Marvel Boss Has News for Fans Waiting on Avengers 5

In 2008, Marvel Studios started building something special. With the Robert Downey Jr.-led Iron Man they had a hit on their hands, and they set about constructing a cinematic universe using the film as a strong foundation. Three years later, they would introduce Thor and Captain America by giving the...
MoviesInside the Magic

Marvel Finally Weighs in on Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Recasting

Marvel Studios has recently launched its first animated series set in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. What If…? brings its Marvel Comics namesake to the small-screen and explores how iconic events in the MCU would look if they happened in an entirely different way. What Marvel’s What If…? has also...
MoviesNME

Marvel’s Kevin Feige gives update on ‘The Avengers 5’

Marvel boss Kevin Feige has given an update on when Avengers 5 could be released. While Marvel’s fourth release phase has been mapped out into 2023 with the likes of the Eternals and Thor: Love And Thunder on the way, Feige says the next Avengers movie could “take time” on account of building the next phase of Marvel’s universe. He went on to reveal, however, that work on the project is already underway.
MoviesMovieWeb

Marvel's Fantastic 4 Will Likely Cast Established Actors and New Faces

Casting Fantastic Four for the Marvel Cinematic Universe will use the same tried-and-tested formula now established by the long-running franchise. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently offered some insight into the studio's approach to putting a name and face with the likes of Mr. Fantastic and The Invisible Women for their highly anticipated MCU debut, revealing that, much like the rest of the universe, they are looking for a blend of recognizable names and newcomers.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘What If…?’: Kevin Feige Says Season 2 Will Explore Phase 4 MCU Films

Kevin Feige confirmed that Season 2 of What If…? will explore Phase 4 MCU movies. The first two episodes of Marvel Studios’ new animated series What If…? explored alternate timelines in which Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) became the First Avenger as Captain Carter and T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) became Star-Lord instead of Peter Quill. With more episodes and a second season on the way, fans are curious to see what other different MCU stories will be reimagined. Well, Kevin Feige teased that Phase 4 movies will soon be explored.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Kevin Feige Teases How Fantastic Four Reboot Will Choose Its Cast

Any time Kevin Feige hits the press circuit for whatever the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe project may be, he’s inevitably going to be asked a ton of questions about what comes next. After all, he’s the architect of the most successful franchise in history, so he’s always several steps ahead of his audience at every turn.
MoviesPosted by
ClutchPoints

Black Panther Wakanda Forever debuts Riri Williams aka Iron Heart

Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams a.k.a. Iron Heart to debut in the highly-anticipated Marvels’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The sequel to 2018’s Black Panther has been keeping things under wraps for a while. However, it seems that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has added Dominique Thorne to its cast. The young actress will be playing Iron Heart in the MCU for the hero’s solo Ironheart series coming to Disney+.
MoviesComicBook

Marvel's WandaVision Star Kat Dennings on Jimmy Woo Spinoff, Thor Return

Marvel's WandaVision star Kat Dennings is "up for anything" in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including her third Thor movie and another team-up with FBI Agent Jimmy Woo (Randall Park). Dennings, who played Darcy Lewis in 2011's Thor and 2013's Thor: The Dark World before reprising her role in Disney+ series WandaVision earlier this year, did not return for the mostly space-set Thor: Ragnarok in 2017. With her Thor co-star Natalie Portman back in the MCU as Jane Foster — transformed into hammer-swinging superhero the Mighty Thor in director Taika Waititi's upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder — Dennings would make another Marvel return "in a heartbeat."
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Feige On “Loki,” “Avengers 5,” “Deadpool 3”

Out doing early promotional interviews for the upcoming “Shang-Chi” movie, Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige has offered some brief updates on where some other projects in the early stages at Marvel Studios currently stand. First up, “Loki”. The only one of the company’s new MCU-connected live-action shows so far to have...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Review: A Marvel Movie Hampered By Being A Marvel Movie

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been experimenting with new narrative styles and approaches this year with the release of their first four Disney+ original series, the approach to big screen stories is business as usual. The philosophy remains that their blockbusters are all huge events, and that translates to each new release having powerful and charismatic characters at the center of epic adventures with massive scope and scale.

Comments / 0

Community Policy