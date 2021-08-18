Shannon and The Clams Come to Terms with the Seasons of Life on Year of the Spider

It was the summer of 2009, and I had plenty of options. These were the halcyon days of Myspace Music, today a time capsule, but then one of the gateways to discovering new bands. A keyword search for “garage” delivered some champion finds– The Rantouls, The Yolks, Thee Cormans, and Davilla 666– but nothing prepared me for the aural waylay of Shannon and The Clams’ “Heartbreak”, a slow-burn destroyer that combines the vocal bombast of Etta James with plaintive surf-inflected guitar. (The aughts’ greatest contribution to the American songbook? Perhaps.) I was sitting in my office, talking with a student about his fall schedule, when I first heard the song playing over my speakers. In a silent frenzy, I paused the conversation with the student to see who was playing, followed the link to purchase record, submitted my payment, and resumed my conversation as if everything were normal, wondering if this kid had also been moved to Teen Beat hysterics.