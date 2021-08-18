Rivalry games to kickoff 2021 prep football schedule in uptown Charlotte. Here’s previews
(records are from spring 2021 season) No. 5 Charlotte Catholic (9-1) vs. South Mecklenburg (4-3), 5 p.m., Memorial Stadium — The Cougars have dominated this series in recent years, but the opener of the big doubleheader at newly refurbished Memorial Stadium could be entertaining. South Mecklenburg finished the spring season with four victories, and coach Joe Evans has the services of standout RB Jacob Newman, a transfer from Myers Park and a preseason candidate for the N.C. Mr. Football Award. South Mecklenburg also has 15 returning starters. Charlotte Catholic has (as usual) a strong RB in Akil Williams, and the offense looks solid. But the Cougars have only four returning starters on defense, so they’ll be tested by the Sabres.www.charlotteobserver.com
