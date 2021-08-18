FOMC minutes: “Most” Fed members see taper this year…but “several” still don’t

From the Fed: Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee, July 27-28, 2021. Excerpt on asset purchases:. Participants discussed aspects of the Federal Reserve's asset purchases, including progress made toward the Committee's maximum-employment and price-stability goals since the adoption of the asset purchase guidance in December 2020. They also considered the question of how asset purchases might be adjusted once economic conditions met the standards of that guidance. Participants agreed that their discussion at this meeting would be helpful background for the Committee's future decisions about modifying asset purchases. No decisions regarding future adjustments to asset purchases were made at this meeting.