FOMC minutes: “Most” Fed members see taper this year…but “several” still don’t
Coming just a week before the highly-anticipated Jackson Hole Symposium and three weeks (and another strong NFP report) after the most recent FOMC meeting, today’s FOMC minutes always ran the risk of being dated and stale. Still, with the world’s most important central bank on the verge of a significant policy shift, with apparent disagreements within the committee, traders are always keen for more information as they calibrate their expectations for tapering and (eventual) interest rate liftoff.www.cityindex.co.uk
