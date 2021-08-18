Cancel
Bayfield, WI

Bayfield Poetry Trail underway

APG of Wisconsin
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new project in Bayfield allows residents and visitors to tour the city reading poems at local businesses both to enjoy the verses and win a local prize. It's called the Bayfield Poetry Trail, and it runs through Sept. 12, offering a chance to read and enjoy poems posted in the windows or glass doors of businesses that agreed to be stops on the trail. It’s another project thought up by Lucy Tyrrell, Bayfield’s poet laureate, being carried out with the help of the Bayfield Chamber of Commerce and 22 businesses that are supporting another artistic venture.

