Proposal could reward Saginaw County employees with $1K for proof of COVID-19 vaccination

SAGINAW, MI — Employees of Saginaw County soon could receive incentive bonuses for as much as $1,000 for providing proof of vaccination against COVID-19. The Saginaw County Board of Commissioners at its Tuesday, Aug. 17, meeting tabled a proposal that would pay $500 incentive bonuses for proof of vaccination to all county employees, which includes staff ranging from judges to seasonal parks workers. Commissioners could vote on a revised version of the proposal at its Tuesday, Sept. 21, meeting after the bonus is re-examined — and potentially doubled in dollar amount — by one of the board’s committees.