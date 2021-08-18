Woman Dead In Bainbridge Township Crash

A Mishawaka woman is dead following a crash in Berrien County’s Bainbridge Township Tuesday. Michigan State Police say troopers were sent to the scene on M-140 and North Branch Road shortly before 4 p.m. They learned a Chevy Cruz had been northbound on M-140 and stopped in traffic waiting to turn left on to North Branch Road. A northbound Jeep Grand Cherokee then rear-ended the Cruz, pushing it into the southbound lane of M-140. A southbound Nissan Sentra then crashed into the Cruz. The Cruz caught fire, but the driver was able to get out. He was identified as a 25-year-old Niles man and was taken to a hospital with non life threatening injuries. The driver of the Jeep was a 38-year-old Paw Paw man who was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. The driver of the Sentra, 43-year-old Carrie Kobb of Mishawaka, was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, while her passenger, 68-year-old Linda Kobb of Mishawaka, was pronounced dead at the scene. State police say the crash remains under investigation.