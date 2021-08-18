Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

It's the Wrong Conclusion to Assume the Fed Is Actually Ready to Tighten Policy

By Authors
Street.Com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEconomic activity is slowingThis week's drop in Retail Sales was just the latest in a string of sequentially weaker activity numbersAnd yet the Federal Reserve has all but decided to taper QE later this year, as evidenced by Wednesday's FOMC meeting minutesThis dichotomy is a major reason why bond yields have been falling in recent weeks as the ma...

realmoney.thestreet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Cramer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fed#Retail Sales#The Federal Reserve#Fomc#Daily Diary#Real Money Pro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
StocksStreet.Com

The Wall of Worry Scales Higher and Higher

Fortunately, the debacle in Afghanistan did not seem to get measurably worse over the weekendAs of here on Monday morning, no Americans have been reported killed or taken hostage, although a few appear to have been beaten by the TalibanHowever, investors will need to continue to monitor the situationAn Iranian-type hostage situation is the last th...
EconomyStreet.Com

Henri, Fiscal and Monetary Uncertainty, Vaccine Update, Trading Nvidia and AMD

Late last week, Tropical Storm Henri was barely worth a mention in our local Long Island weather forecasts. An Atlantic storm that could screw things up for boaters or surfers. Nothing of interest for us landlubbers. Within 24 hours, the storm had been upgraded to a hurricane and a direct hit on western to central Suffolk County was consensus. Long Island had not suffered a direct hit from a hurricane in more than 30 years. Store shelves emptied. Long lines formed at gas stations and lasted until there was no more gasoline to be purchased.
U.S. PoliticsStreet.Com

Round 1 of Taper Time Begins; Will the Fed Get Ahead?

For well over 18 months the Federal Reserve has provided a needed backstop of liquidity so massive that it would seem unbelievable if our economy would never recover. That accomodation has happened by way of extreme bond purchases to the tune of "at least" 120 billion a month. This buying, along with a zero-interest rate policy, has kept conditions very favorable for the average American and businesses alike.
StocksStreet.Com

Small-Caps Don't Stink Right Now, and I'm Watching Olo

Stocks quotes in this article: OLO, UBER, DASH, WING, SHAK. This market, the momentum and small-cap names, remind me of a scene from the movie "For Love of the Game" today"Cause, Billy, we don't stink right now..." Small-caps don't stink right nowWe're seeing quite a few strong bounces all across the board todayI have my eyes on Olo's (OLO) chartOlo is a cloud software platform that allows restaurants to s...
Chicago, ILNBC Chicago

Treasury Yields Are Mixed With Key Fed Policy Event in Focus

U.S. Treasury yields were mixed Monday, with investors focusing on the Federal Reserve's annual central banking event, due to be held later in the week. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell less than a basis point to 1.257% at 4:10 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose slightly to 1.878%. Yields move inversely to prices.
BusinessColumbian

The Week Ahead: The Fed’s favored price barometer

As every household knows, there is no one way to measure inflation. If you haven’t been in the market for a new or used car or buying plane tickets, you may be wondering why inflation is in the headlines, and which measurement of inflation matters. The most important monthly inflation...
BusinessZacks.com

Is Fed Preparing for QE Taper? ETFs to Buy

Minutes from the July Federal Reserve meeting, released on Aug 18, hinted at the inclination to start tapering asset purchases before the end of the year. However, this does not mean any likelihood of the interest rate hikes. The minutes also noted that “some” members chose to wait until early in 2022 to begin QE tapering, as quoted on a CNBC article. The minutes indicated that the economy had touched its inflation target and was “close to being satisfied” with the development on job growth.
MarketsStreet.Com

Enter the Four-Step VIX Cycle

The Volatility Index, despite the drop Friday, is still a lofty 18.5. Why do I say lofty, when there is so much risk? The answer is the movement in the S&P 500, which has been lackingThis crazy "hedged" VIX market is causing a selling feed back loop when the market sells offHere are the steps: Step 1: Hedge with VIX or SPX options Step 2: Market s...
Businessfuturesmag.com

Fed Committee Members Fear Inflation Isn't Actually Transitory

E-mini S&P 500 Futures (September): Settled at 4394.50, down 49.00. E-mini Nasdaq-100 Futures (September): Settled at 14,849.25, down 148.25. The buyer exhaustion we spoke of was real, and after sharp rebounds on Monday and Tuesday, there was simply no ammunition left. Some may look to yesterday’s Fed Minutes as the catalyst, and it certainly played a role.
Stocksetftrends.com

Growth ETFs Rise as Traders Brace for Fed Policy Adjustments

Growth were supported by strength in the technology segment Thursday as investors braced for potential tapering in the Federal Reserve’s bond purchasing program. Fueling bets that the Fed will begin rolling back its accommodative policies, data from the Labor Department on Thursday revealed weekly unemployment claims dipped to a 17-month low, which further supported the view of a recovering job market, Reuters reports.
Marketskitco.com

JGBs slightly weaker as market looks to Fed policy, Delta variant

TOKYO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were weaker on Wednesday, though moves were limited with many investors were on the sidelines as they looked to more guidance from the Federal Reserve on its policy and due to lingering concerns about the Delta variant. Benchmark 10-year JGB futures...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Yuan steadies ahead of Fed minutes and Beijing's policy signals

SHANGHAI, Aug 13 (Reuters) - China's yuan was largely flat against the dollar on Friday and looked set for a marginal weekly gain, as market participants awaited next week's Federal Reserve minutes and Beijing's policy signals for more clues on the currency's outlook. The Chinese yuan has been stable in recent weeks. Investors expect this to continue due to a strong trade surplus and their belief that authorities will try and minimise volatility in the currency as they try to broaden regulatory oversight of domestically oriented industries and trim leverage. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4799 per dollar, 45 pips or 0.07% weaker than the previous fix of 6.4754. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4790 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4784 at midday, 7 pips firmer than the previous late session close. If the market closes the late night session at the midday level, the yuan would have gained 0.1% to the dollar for the week, reversing a 0.35% loss a week ago. Traders said the dollar was likely the key factor influencing the yuan's movements in the near term, as the market remained focused on the timing of the Fed tapering. "U.S. data and tapering talks should continue to affect the market," said a trader at a foreign bank. Some market economists and analysts believe the Fed actions could be critical for the timing of any PBOC monetary easing, as the central bank tries to prop up the economy without adding too much downard pressure on the yuan. Investors will eye how the Chinese central bank rolls over a batch of 700 billion yuan ($108.07 billion) worth of medium-term loans next Tuesday, as it tries to gauge any policy signals. "The coronavirus resurgence and the pressure to roll over a large amount of maturing medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans will spur the PBOC to review their policy framework, in our view," said Xing Zhaopeng, senior China strategist at ANZ. "We believe that the central bank will go beyond liquidity injections, possibly retooling the targeted medium-term lending facility (TMLF) like in 2018-19, and to include support for 'green' financing, likely with a 15 basis points rate cut from the current 2.95%." China is also due to release its monthly fixing of lending benchmark loan prime rate (LPR) next Friday. By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.957 from the previous close of 92.981, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4791 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4799 6.4754 -0.07% Spot yuan 6.4784 6.4791 0.01% Divergence from -0.02% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.77% Spot change since 2005 27.76% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.76 98.71 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.957 92.981 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4791 -0.01% * Offshore 6.6575 -2.67% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . ($1 = 6.4774 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

Comments / 0

Community Policy