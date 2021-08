In the Emmy-nominated HBO documentary Tina, music icon Tina Turner remarks, “I don’t like to pull out old clothes.” She’s not talking about her wardrobe. Turner is referring to distant memories—especially, the abusive relationship with her first husband, rock pioneer Ike Turner, who regularly beat and raped her. It’s not a past she’s ever cared to revisit, yet somehow the public or the media won’t leave it be. “Why are we so fascinated with this? Why can’t we allow her to move on?” asks Dan Lindsay, who directed the film with T.J. Martin. “It’s definitely a question that we were trying to pose...