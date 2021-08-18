RHONY star is apparently a Selena fan

Selena Gomez has been in the spotlight for as long as she can remember. Fans fell in love with her character, Alex Russo, on Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place, but that was hardly her breakout role. Sel has been acting since she was just 7 years old, making her debut on Barney & Friends in 2002. Being a child star, and, eventually, a Disney Channel star, came with its own unique set of challenges. Gomez not only faced fame at an early age, but she had to grapple with navigating it while the world watched. So, it’s understandable Selena Gomez's quotes about being a Disney Channel star are, well, complicated.