Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Welcome Their 1st Child Together, Her 2nd

By Riley Cardoza
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago

Marvel mom! Scarlett Johansson‘s second child, her first with husband Colin Jost, has arrived.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=070FLe_0bVUPiL800
Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The actress, 36, recently gave birth to their first child together, a source confirms to Us Weekly on Wednesday, August 17. The news broke one day after Us exclusively confirmed that she and the Saturday Night Live star, 39, were expanding their family.

The Black Widow star became a mom in August 2014 when her and then-husband Romain Dauriac’s daughter, Rose, now 6, arrived.

The New York native moved on with Jost in May 2017, and they got engaged two years later. The couple wed in October 2020.

The comedian has been a “great father figure for Rose,” a source exclusively told Us ahead of the pair’s nuptials. “He loves playing with her and she is obsessed with him.”

Two years later, Johansson revealed her daughter is equally infatuated with her.

“She shadows me, like, all the time,” the Tony winner told Kelly Clarkson in July. “Which is wonderful, and I know that it’s something I’m sure in a few years she’s not going to want anything to do with me. So I should soak it all up. There [are] definitely times where she’s on the other side of the bathroom door and I’m like, ‘Rose, you gotta give me a minute!’ Everybody needs their time.”

Johansson noted during the Kelly Clarkson Show episode that Rose “means well,” gushing, “I’d rather have it that way than her wanting nothing to do with me.”

That same month, the Oscar nominee told Parade that while Rose has yet to show an interest in following Johansson’s footsteps, she’ll “give her the green light” if and when the time comes.

The Under the Skin star has had a “hard” time deciding how much of her child to share with the world since her arrival.

“On the one hand, you don’t want to isolate your kids, but you don’t want to make your kids feel like freaks,” she explained to Paper magazine in April 2015. “There’s this fascination with famous kids, like they’re celebrity spawn.”

Johansson joked in 2017 that she hoped the children at her daughter’s school would know her as simply “Rose’s mom” — not Black Widow.

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week.

Comments / 0

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Romain Dauriac
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Colin Jost
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paper
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesComicBook

Dave Bautista Weighs in on Scarlett Johansson Suing Disney: "Told 'Em They Should've Made a Drax Movie"

Marvel fans were in shock earlier this week when it was revealed that Scarlett Johansson had filed a lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company due to breach of contract in regards to the release of Black Widow, with her Avengers: Infinity War co-star Dave Bautista weighing in on the matter, joking that Marvel Studios should have given Drax a solo film instead of Natasha. Given that Johansson has been involved in the MCU for more than a decade, it came as a major surprise to fans to see the conflict with the studio, with Bautista's comment sure to ignite more speculation among fans about whether he's supporting his co-star or siding with the studio, potentially implying there wouldn't have been a lawsuit if they made a Drax movie.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

As Part Of Scarlett Johansson Black Widow Lawsuit, Disney Reveals How Much Marvel Movie Has Made On Disney+

For nearly a month now, Scarlett Johansson and The Walt Disney Company have been locked in a legal dispute over the decision for Black Widow to go to both theaters and streaming earlier this summer. Johansson is suing the company for allegedly breaching their contract with the release of Natasha Romanoff’s first and only solo film. Amidst a heated back-and-forth, we’ve now learned how lucrative Black Widow has been for Disney.
MusicPosted by
CinemaBlend

Elizabeth Olsen Shares Thoughts On Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow Lawsuit And How It Relates To The Film Industry

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow lawsuit against Disney has been dominating the headlines for weeks now. Many were surprised by the development, but it also seemed inevitable in the era of pandemic releases. Unfortunately, the back-and-forth between Johansson and the House of Mouse has brought about a debate in Hollywood over contracts and hybrid release plans. While some have focused on the moment, others have focused on the bigger picture. WandaVision’s Elizabeth Olsen fell into the latter category. After being silent on Johansson’s situation, Olsen shared her thoughts on the lawsuit and the film industry at large.
CelebritiesNME

Elizabeth Olsen supports Scarlett Johansson in Disney lawsuit

Elizabeth Olsen has shown support for fellow Marvel star Scarlett Johansson amid the latter’s lawsuit with Disney. The Black Widow actress was confirmed to be initiating legal proceedings against the company last month, alleging that the simultaneous release of Black Widow on Disney+ and in cinemas violated her contract. She claimed that the move heavily impacted the ticket sales of the movie.
Celebritiesd1softballnews.com

Emma Stone and Scarlett Johansson sue Disney: here’s why

After Scarlett Johansson, who is suing the Disney for the release of Black Widow on the platform Disney + Simultaneously with the release in theaters, several actors are lining up on the side of the actress Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to the newsletter What I’m Hearing … of the former publisher of THR Matt Belloni, Emma Stone could join Scarlett Johansson in suing the Disney for the film’s release strategy Cruella.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Disney defends how it pays its actors amid Scarlett Johansson lawsuit

A few weeks ago, Scarlett Johansson sued Disney for allegedly breaching his contract on Black Widow. His claim was generated by the fact that the corporation released the tape in parallel in Disney+ and cinemas. In her complaint, the actress claimed that her contract guaranteed the exclusive theatrical release and...
CelebritiesMoore News

We’re expecting! These celebrities are pregnant RIGHT NOW

There’s nothing we love more than a new arrival in the showbiz world and 2021 has already been filled with lots of celebrity birth announcements. From Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost’s new son Cosmo, to Tan France’s delightful baby boy Ismail, they’re all adorable. We’ve put together all the celebrities who are expecting a baby VERY soon, so we call all look forward to their little bundles of joy arriving.
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

B&B Spoilers: Quinn Gets New Surprise She Never Expected

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers for Tuesday, August 17, 2021, reveal in Los Angeles Quinn paying a visit to Eric and getting the shock of her life. The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Eric Forrester Has Some Big News. Quinn (Rena Sofer) has resolved herself to the fact...
CelebritiesPage Six

Wendy Williams posts pic with new ‘boyfriend’ on Instagram

Wendy Williams has a new man. The irrepressible talk show icon posted a pic on Instagram Saturday night that backdoor-introduced followers to a man she referred to as her boyfriend. “My son’s 21st birthday party on the yacht in #Miami was everything he wanted,” Williams wrote, adding, “Even my boyfriend.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy