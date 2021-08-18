Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Welcome Their 1st Child Together, Her 2nd

Marvel mom! Scarlett Johansson‘s second child, her first with husband Colin Jost, has arrived.

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson

The actress, 36, recently gave birth to their first child together, a source confirms to Us Weekly on Wednesday, August 17. The news broke one day after Us exclusively confirmed that she and the Saturday Night Live star, 39, were expanding their family.

The Black Widow star became a mom in August 2014 when her and then-husband Romain Dauriac’s daughter, Rose, now 6, arrived.

The New York native moved on with Jost in May 2017, and they got engaged two years later. The couple wed in October 2020.

The comedian has been a “great father figure for Rose,” a source exclusively told Us ahead of the pair’s nuptials. “He loves playing with her and she is obsessed with him.”

Two years later, Johansson revealed her daughter is equally infatuated with her.

“She shadows me, like, all the time,” the Tony winner told Kelly Clarkson in July. “Which is wonderful, and I know that it’s something I’m sure in a few years she’s not going to want anything to do with me. So I should soak it all up. There [are] definitely times where she’s on the other side of the bathroom door and I’m like, ‘Rose, you gotta give me a minute!’ Everybody needs their time.”

Johansson noted during the Kelly Clarkson Show episode that Rose “means well,” gushing, “I’d rather have it that way than her wanting nothing to do with me.”

That same month, the Oscar nominee told Parade that while Rose has yet to show an interest in following Johansson’s footsteps, she’ll “give her the green light” if and when the time comes.

The Under the Skin star has had a “hard” time deciding how much of her child to share with the world since her arrival.

“On the one hand, you don’t want to isolate your kids, but you don’t want to make your kids feel like freaks,” she explained to Paper magazine in April 2015. “There’s this fascination with famous kids, like they’re celebrity spawn.”

Johansson joked in 2017 that she hoped the children at her daughter’s school would know her as simply “Rose’s mom” — not Black Widow.

