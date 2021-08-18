Watch LIVE: El Paso officials hold briefing on mask rules, restraining order against Abbott

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Department of Public Health and the City Attorney’s Office were holding a briefing Wednesday at 1 p.m. on the local face mask mandate as well as a court-issued restraining order that blocks Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's prohibition of the El Paso order.

El Paso Public Health Authority Hector Ocaranza implemented a mask requirement for indoor establishments, including schools, that took effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

During an emergency El Paso City Council meeting earlier this week , council members approved a city legal challenge to Abbott’s executive order that banned local governments from imposing mask rules.

Late Tuesday night, a judge agreed with the city's position, ruling that Ocaranza has the authority to protect the El Paso community despite Abbott’s fight against local restrictions.

In issuing a temporary restraining order against the governor, the judge also found that Abbott had "exceeded his authority."

