Auburn freshman QB Dematrius Davis ‘a different dude’ since end of spring

Dematrius Davis isn’t facing a lot of pressure entering his freshman season. The former four-star quarterback isn’t expected to come in and start for Auburn this fall, and thanks to the arrival of LSU transfer T.J. Finley — who has consistently worked second in the rotation behind junior Bo Nix— Davis’ development doesn’t need to be rushed. With first-year coach Bryan Harsin reiterating last weekend that the Tigers are “developing each quarterback to go out there and play the position and be the quarterback,” the strides Davis has made since the spring haven’t gone unnoticed.