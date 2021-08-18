Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Auburn, AL

Auburn freshman QB Dematrius Davis ‘a different dude’ since end of spring

By Tom Green
Posted by 
AL.com
AL.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dematrius Davis isn’t facing a lot of pressure entering his freshman season. The former four-star quarterback isn’t expected to come in and start for Auburn this fall, and thanks to the arrival of LSU transfer T.J. Finley — who has consistently worked second in the rotation behind junior Bo Nix— Davis’ development doesn’t need to be rushed. With first-year coach Bryan Harsin reiterating last weekend that the Tigers are “developing each quarterback to go out there and play the position and be the quarterback,” the strides Davis has made since the spring haven’t gone unnoticed.

www.al.com

Comments / 0

AL.com

AL.com

129K+
Followers
32K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, AL
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Nix
Person
Tom Green
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Lsu#Tigers#Alabama Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Related
Auburn, ALPosted by
AL.com

Auburn kicker Anders Carlson named AP preseason 2nd-team All-American

Auburn kicker Anders Carlson will head into his senior season with an All-America designation. Carlson was named a preseason second-team All-American by the Associated Press on Monday. He was the only Auburn player represented on the first- or second-teams. Carlson was behind LSU’s Cade York, who earned first-team recognition from...
NFLPosted by
AL.com

SEC Football by the Numbers: League needs new 1,000-yard receivers

Twelve SEC players have recorded two seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards, including one in each of the past four seasons. But after Missouri’s J’Mon Moore in 2016 and 2017, Ole Miss’ A.J. Brown in 2017 and 2018 and Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy in 2018 and 2019 and DeVonta Smith in 2019 and 2020, the SEC doesn’t have a returning player who had 1,000 receiving yards in the 2020 season.
NFLPosted by
AL.com

South Alabama football practice notes: Jaguars winding down camp, set to begin game prep

South Alabama was back on the practice field Monday for a “jog-through,” that is a light, one-hour workout in shorts, jerseys and minus helmets. The Jaguars scrimmaged for the second time this fall on Saturday, and Monday’s practice was focused more on correcting alignment issues and errors. South Alabama returns to a full-speed workout Tuesday and will begin installing the game plan for the Sept. 4 season-opener later in the week.
NFLPosted by
AL.com

SEC Football by the Numbers: Two 1,000-yard rushers return for 2021

A football footnote to the coronavirus pandemic was the number of 1,000-yard rushers in the SEC in the 2020 season. After an eight-season streak in which at least seven SEC players reached 1,000 rushing yards annually, including a conference-record 11 in 2016, only three league players recorded 1,000 rushing yards in 2020.
Kentucky StatePosted by
AL.com

Former Auburn QB Joey Gatewood commits to UCF after transfer from Kentucky

Another former Auburn player will be joining Gus Malzahn at UCF. Quarterback Joey Gatewood, who started his career on the Plains before transferring to Kentucky, announced Sunday afternoon that he has committed to UCF following his departure from Lexington, Ky. Gatewood entered the transfer portal Aug. 15 after Kentucky coach Mark Stoops named Will Levis as the Wildcats’ starting quarterback for the 2021 season.
NFLPosted by
AL.com

Senior member of Alabama’s active NFL alumni released

The senior member of Alabama’s contingent in the NFL lost that title on Monday when the Baltimore Ravens released offensive tackle Andre Smith. Smith hasn’t played in an NFL regular-season game since Nov. 10, 2019, and will need a new team to continue a career that began as the sixth player picked in the 2009 NFL Draft.
NFLPosted by
AL.com

Running back Ito Smith gets new NFL opportunity

While NFL teams were releasing players to reach a league-mandated roster-size deadline on Tuesday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings added a player on Monday. The Vikings announced they had signed former McGill-Toolen star Ito Smith. After spending his first three NFL seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, Smith was released by the...
NFLPosted by
AL.com

Wide receiver Duke Williams loses NFL roster spot

The Buffalo Bills waived wide receiver Duke Williams and the Carolina Panthers waived guard Marquel Harrell as two Auburn alumni lost their NFL roster spots on Monday in the second wave of roster-reduction before the 2021 regular season. NFL teams have three deadlines to meet to reach the regular-season limit...
NFLPosted by
AL.com

NFL teams waive Devlin Hodges, 2 USA alumni

Quarterback Devlin “Duck” Hodges and two South Alabama alumni were placed on waivers on Monday as NFL teams moved to reach a Tuesday roster deadline. NFL teams have three deadlines to meet to reach the regular-season limit of 53 players. The 90-player training-camp rosters had to be down to 85 players at 3 p.m. CDT Aug. 17, and the 85 players must be reduced to 80 by 3 p.m. Tuesday. Each team must meet the 53-player active roster limit by 3 p.m. Aug. 31.
NFLPosted by
AL.com

MRI delivers bad news for AJ McCarron, Falcons

Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith wanted to wait for a Sunday MRI on AJ McCarron’s injured right knee before assessing the NFL team’s plans at quarterback, hoping against hope that his initial impression of the former Alabama All-American’s condition on Saturday night would turn out to be incorrect when more deeply examined.
NFLPosted by
AL.com

Injury ends Cody Parkey’s opportunity to kick for Browns in 2021

The Cleveland Browns haven’t had the same primary kicker two years in a row since Billy Cundiff in 2013 and 2014, and that streak will continue for another season after the NFL team placed Cody Parkey on injured reserve on Monday. The former Auburn standout sustained a quadriceps injury on...
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Two Alabama players named AP preseason first-team All-America

Alabama outside linebacker Will Anderson and left tackle Evan Neal were named Monday to the Associated Press’ preseason All-America first team. They were joined on the second team by guard Emil Ekiyor, wide receiver John Metchie and linebacker Christian Harris. Notre Dame and Iowa State each had three players chosen...

Comments / 0

Community Policy