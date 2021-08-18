These Items Are Disappearing From Costco Stores
When the COVID pandemic forced us into lockdowns last year, many people responded with panic, stockpiling certain essentials like toilet paper and disinfecting wipes. But while shortages have hit a number of products lines since then, the days of widespread scarcity across the country appeared to be long gone. Unfortunately, the Delta variant may be hindering all that forward momentum, as some Costco customers have started pointing out that select items are missing from their local stores. Read on to find out which products are disappearing from Costco locations again.bestlifeonline.com
Comments / 1