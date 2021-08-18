Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

These Items Are Disappearing From Costco Stores

By Kali Coleman
Posted by 
Best Life
Best Life
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When the COVID pandemic forced us into lockdowns last year, many people responded with panic, stockpiling certain essentials like toilet paper and disinfecting wipes. But while shortages have hit a number of products lines since then, the days of widespread scarcity across the country appeared to be long gone. Unfortunately, the Delta variant may be hindering all that forward momentum, as some Costco customers have started pointing out that select items are missing from their local stores. Read on to find out which products are disappearing from Costco locations again.

bestlifeonline.com

Comments / 1

Best Life

Best Life

New York City, NY
84K+
Followers
5K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Best Life is your home for expert news and tips on health, aging, relationships, humor, style, culture, and travel—everything you need to live your best life!

 https://bestlifeonline.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Water Scarcity#Costco Stores#Covid#Inmar Intelligence#Usa Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Costco
Related
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
EatThis

4 Foods Reappearing on Grocery Store Shelves

Grocery shoppers are probably still familiar with all the items that have disappeared from grocery store shelves since March 2020. After a year and a half, the trend isn't fully reversing, but there is some good news—grocery items are reappearing as companies are starting to put some of the items they took away back.
Credits & LoansPosted by
Taste Of Home

This Is Why Costco Only Accepts Visa Cards

You have been waiting in line with a cart full of Costco goodies and are finally at the front of the line. Your items are scanned and you hand the cashier your American Express card—but the person at checkout isn’t taking it. “Sorry, we only take Visa now.” For a massive institution like Costco, it seems surprising not to accept all major credit cards. But this is Costco, so the choice comes down to saving money.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Outsider.com

Costco Limiting Purchases on These Fan-Favorite Snacks

You’ve heard of Christmas in July, but have you heard of Black Friday in August? Costco is holding a members-only sale that is sure to bring customers huge savings. The sale started August 4 and runs until August 29, giving shoppers plenty of time to take advantage of the deals. However, there is a catch–some items will have purchasing limits.
New York City, NYPosted by
Mashed

Over 33% Think This Grocery Store Has The Best Deli

For some foodies, delis are a way of life. Named after a French and German term that more or less means "delicious things to eat," according to Saveur, U.S. delis can be traced back to the German Delikatessen, a shop that sold delicacies (via JStor Daily). This evolved into the delis we know today Jewish immigrants moved to New York in 1848 in response to revolutions occurring in Germany and formed food shops that drew from both kosher and gentile delicatessen traditions.
RetailPosted by
EatThis

This Is How Often Costco Members Shop at the Warehouse

A Costco membership costs either $60 or $120 a year, and that includes lots of perks including travel discounts, tire services, a pharmacy, online shopping, and of course, all the products inside each warehouse (including the food court). Shopping in-store can get crowded—there are 105 million members worldwide, but there's...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

Will Grocery Stores See Toilet Paper Shortages Again In Fall 2021?

In late March of 2020, shoppers at grocery stores across the nation began to notice one very important household essential was disappearing from the shelves — toilet paper (via NC State University). Faced with the looming uncertainty and fear that accompanied the arrival of COVID-19, people began to panic-shop. With lockdowns and shelter-in-place orders being issued in towns and cities across the U.S. as the virus spread, few people knew how long they could expect to be staying indoors. Understandably, they wanted to stock up on essential items, like toilet paper, in the event that they could not leave their homes for a long period of time.
RetailPosted by
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Costco Reporting Toilet Paper And Other Shortages…Again.

When the Covid-19 Pandemic first blew up people ran to stores to stockpile numerous items. And when communities began enacting stay-at-home orders many went to the grocery store and big box stores to fill their carts with hand sanitizer, disinfectant spray, eggs, bread, milk, canned goods, bottled water, and of course...toilet paper.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
EatThis

7 Fall Bakery Items Costco May Bring Back Soon

Did you know that you can already order a Pumpkin Spice Latte at some coffee shops? It's far from sweater weather outside, but your favorite fast-food chains and grocery stores are already bracing for the change of seasons—and the list includes Costco. Though we don't know the exact baked goods...
Grocery & SupermaketArkansas Online

Shoppers pinch pennies at dollar store

Kyle Dishman said he can't afford to shop at the grocery store anymore. Instead he goes to Dollar General, where he can make $40 stretch into a week's worth of groceries and the occasional can of motor oil for his car. He sticks with pasta, frozen pizza and canned vegetables,...
Businessparentherald.com

Toys 'R' Us Sets Relaunch at 400 Macy's Stores in 2022

Popular kids' chain store Toys 'R' Us is making a comeback in 2022 after securing a partnership with Macy's equally popular department store. In a shop-in-shop arrangement to revitalize the toy company, Toys 'R' Us plans to open at 400 Macy's Department Stores. It has begun selling its inventory at Macy's website after new owner WHP Global bought the toy company from Tru Kids Inc. in March 2021.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason Some Grocery Stores Are Running Out Of Water Right Now

The pandemic has brought on all kinds of unexpected and difficult challenges. A meat processing plant in South Dakota had to be shut down after it was revealed that 900 positive cases were detected, according to Healthline. Additionally, the pandemic led to panic-buying as customers rushed to stock up on items that they deemed essential. Products like toilet paper flew off the shelves and was out of stock for weeks at many grocery stores throughout the country.
ShoppingPosted by
Mashed

The Most Overrated Items At Costco

One of the biggest perks of having a Costco membership is that you get premier access to some really great deals on some really great products. There's no denying the fact that Costco is able to provide its members with low prices on a ton of quality items, including home goods, grocery items, pet care items, and so much more. But unfortunately, just because you see something at Costco doesn't mean it's worth buying.
Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud Costco Running into Shortages Again- Limiting Purchases

I didn't understand the last time this happened, and I kind of don't really understand it again. A year and a half ago when the pandemic first began, people were panic shopping. There were no cleaners to be found, there was no hand sanitizer around, people were hoarding toilet paper. It was just chaos. I do wonder what people did with all of that toilet paper. Who had room for all of that??
EconomyPosted by
Mashed

Be Aware Of These Costco Purchasing Limits Before Your Next Trip

As always, Costco presents excellent savings for their members. However, in the batch of deals that last until August 29, most limit the number of a specific item you can buy, albeit at a more than reasonable point. Looking through their online catalog of sales, Costco's most onerous limits have been placed on their Jif and Skippy sales. Of these, you can buy a combination of two. Then, there's their Hidden Valley ranch and seasoning with a limit on two for each. This shouldn't surprise as both are household staples to the extreme.
RetailPosted by
EatThis

Costco Is Running Out of This Grocery Staple—Again

The first pumpkin spice latte of the season has already been unveiled, but it might not feel like fall is right around the corner the next time you step into a Costco warehouse. Instead, you might feel like you just took a step back in time to March 2020. There...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

Costco's Affordable Saffron Is Turning Heads

In the ancient world, saffron was worth more than gold (per Britannica). But while other once-expensive ancient spices, like salt, are now easily found on the shelves of any grocery store for an affordable price, saffron still remains a pricey little product. Valued at up to $5,000 per pound as of 2018, it is the most expensive spice in the world today, according to Business Insider. This is because harvesting saffron is extremely labor-intensive. It must be harvested by hand from saffron flowers at a specific time of day, and it requires almost 170,000 flowers to produce just one pound of the spice.

Comments / 1

Community Policy