These Items Are Disappearing From Costco Stores

In late March of 2020, shoppers at grocery stores across the nation began to notice one very important household essential was disappearing from the shelves — toilet paper (via NC State University). Faced with the looming uncertainty and fear that accompanied the arrival of COVID-19, people began to panic-shop. With lockdowns and shelter-in-place orders being issued in towns and cities across the U.S. as the virus spread, few people knew how long they could expect to be staying indoors. Understandably, they wanted to stock up on essential items, like toilet paper, in the event that they could not leave their homes for a long period of time.