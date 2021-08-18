Cancel
Economy

Gold price steadies ahead of Fed minutes

By MINING.COM Staff Writer
mining.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGold prices held steady on Wednesday as investors stayed on the sidelines before the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting. Spot gold declined slightly by 0.2% to $1,781.69 per ounce as of 1:40 p.m. EDT. US gold futures also dropped 0.2%, trading at $1,783.90 per ounce in New York.

Jerome Powell
#Gold Reserve#Gold Spot#Gold Prices#The Federal Reserve#Fed Chair#Hsbc Securities Lrb#Bloomberg
