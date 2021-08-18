Gold price steadies ahead of Fed minutes

Gold markets rallied significantly during the trading session on Monday as we have broken above the 50 day EMA, to reach towards the 200 day EMA. The 200 day EMA sits at the $1804 level, an area that of course has been rather important. Because of this, I think we are going to struggle a little bit to go much higher, especially as we have obvious selling pressure just above. Furthermore, we have the Jackson Hole meeting this week that will come into the picture, and therefore a lot of people will be paying attention to the statement coming out of there as to whether or not the Federal Reserve is likely to start tapering.