When plans for the Museum of Broadway were first announced in early 2019, the space’s organizers aimed to open sometime during 2020. Then the pandemic hit. Two years later, after a string of delays no one could have possibly foreseen, development of the first-ever permanent space dedicated to the history and legacy of the Broadway industry has rebounded and is scheduled to open next summer. The museum, founded by the Tony-nominated producer Julie Boardman and marketing expert Diane Nicoletti, will be located at 145 West 45th Street, in the heart of the Theater District.