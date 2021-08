Filmmakers and actors working on both sides of a film “rivalry” is rarer than you’d think. I attempt to name as many examples as I can…. In the realm of film, it is not common to have films of similar intent actually compete with each other. Sure, we like to think of franchises with similar subject matter like Star Wars and Star Trek in fierce competition pitting fans against each other and duking it out at the box office. But we know that really isn’t the case. It’s the studios who are in competition with one another, and Star Trek and Star Wars films are just a small piece of their entire product portfolio. No studio is going to choose to have a release date be the same as a similar film from a rival studio – they will never compete head to head at the box office at the same time.