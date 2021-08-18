If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Protected You Are Now, New Study Says
For months, questions have lingered over when people might need boosters to keep their COVID-19 vaccines effective. The conversation took on new urgency with the arrival of the highly contagious Delta variant, even though initial studies suggest that the original shots are still working against the latest strain. But as more data has come in, the federal government has said that it is recommending booster shots based on new studies that show how protected from COVID you are after being vaccinated for months.bestlifeonline.com
