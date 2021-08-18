If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Protected You Are Now, New Study Says

No matter what your culinary abilities are, cooking is as much about putting flavors together as it is making sure your food is safe to eat. But despite knowing the dangers of eating raw or undercooked food, it's not all that rare for people to taste test their recipe as they prepare their dish. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has just warned that there's one food in particular you shouldn't be eating right now to avoid a potentially serious illness. Read on to see what you might want to pull from your pantry.