Yuma, AZ

AWC requires masks indoors despite Gov. Ducey’s mask ban

By Arlette Yousif
Posted by 
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 5 days ago
AWC finds way to require masks indoors without going against governor's executive order

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As the debate about masks continues, some schools in Arizona have taken matters into their own hands and gone against Arizona Governor Doug Ducey's executive order banning mask mandates.

However, Arizona Western College (AWC) has found a way to require masks indoors while still abiding by Gov. Ducey's ban.

"After really considering that executive order, it was determined that we’re not in violation of that executive order because the caveat is that we are not differentiating between vaccinated and unvaccinated people," says AWC Associate Dean of Communications and Marketing Mandy Heil.

AWC officials say they want to be proactive rather than reactive in their efforts to keep everyone as safe as possible. Students who are indoors, but socially distant from others are not expected to wear a mask.

The post AWC requires masks indoors despite Gov. Ducey’s mask ban appeared first on KYMA .

