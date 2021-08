Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a riot at the Never Give Up juvenile facility in Amargosa Valley in mid-August. NCSO said in a video release that an initial report stated that 84 youths were trying to escape the facility and staff members were being overpowered on Aug. 15, where some youth did successfully escape the facility at that time. NCSO deputies and the Nevada Highway Patrol responded to the scene at that time.