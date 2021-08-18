Holy Basil-Peach Drink to Beat the Heat

When the sweet corn comes into season every summer, so does the age-old debate about the best way to cook it. You'll have the old-school boilers pushing back against those who prefer steaming, and the grilling folks will weigh in as if there are no other options. The outliers enter the fray with roasting in the oven or cooking inside a cooler (seriously, it's a thing, and also, don't do it). And that is just for cooking it on the cob!