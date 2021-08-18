Holy Basil-Peach Drink to Beat the Heat
There are so many reasons to love summertime, but juicy peaches and fresh herbs are near the top of the list! By combining cooling herbs and fruits, you can easily balance your body temperature in a delicious and nourishing way. Holy basil (Ocimum tenuiflorum) recipes are one way to do that. This flavorful holy basil-peach drink recipe is very easy to prepare and a wonderful way to stay hydrated when temperatures rise while enjoying an herbal infusion with an extra kick of botanical support.theherbalacademy.com
