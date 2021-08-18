Cancel
Benton County, IA

Lillibridge honored to be elected incoming president of ICGA

By Justin Hellinga
kiwaradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIARN — Benton County farmer Lance Lillibridge says he’s honored to be elected the incoming president of the Iowa Corn Growers Association. IARN – Lillibridge and his family raise Red Angus cattle and have been farming for over 20 years. He employs several conservation practices on his farm including strip tillage and planting cover crops. Lillibridge stopped by IARN’s booth at the Iowa State Fair Wednesday morning to chat about his upcoming transition to ICGA president.

