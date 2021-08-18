Regina Hall's Stress-Less Rules to Live By—And Why Pulling Weeds Is So Therapeutic
Just like many of us, Regina Hall stayed up all night reading Liane Moriarty’s compulsive 2018 bestseller Nine Perfect Strangers, set at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation. A fan of Moriarty’s Big Little Lies book and HBO series, Hall was thrilled to be cast alongside Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy in the on-screen adaptation of Nine Perfect Strangers (an eight-episode miniseries on Hulu Aug. 18). Filming in Australia during quarantine gave the Girls Trip actress some reprieve from isolation—and a new place to practice her pandemic stress-relieving hobby of pulling weeds. “I love picking weeds. It’s very soothing,” Hall, 50, says. Soon, she got co-star Samara Weaving on board. “She totally didn’t get it, but by the end, Samara was pulling weeds like me. She was like, ‘Regina, I can’t stop!’ I said, ‘I told you! It’s soothing.’”parade.com
