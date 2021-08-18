Cancel
Spirit Lake, IA

Boaters Urged To Use Caution To Avoid Scour Holes When Loading And Unloading

By Justin Hellinga
kiwaradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPIRIT LAKE, Iowa – Iowa’s drought is impacting boaters on some of Iowa’s premier natural lakes. Boaters powerloading onto trailers are creating scour holes at the end of many boat ramps on Big Spirit Lake, West Okoboji Lake, Clear Lake and other popular natural lakes across north Iowa. Combined with low water conditions, these scour holes are causing issues with loading and unloading larger watercraft, like pontoons and longer pleasure boats.

