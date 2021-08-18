Special Weather Statement issued for Davidson, Sumner, Wilson by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-18 13:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-18 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Davidson; Sumner; Wilson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Davidson, southwestern Sumner and northwestern Wilson Counties through 230 PM CDT At 152 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Hermitage, or 10 miles east of Nashville, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Gallatin, Lebanon, Hendersonville, Mount Juliet, Lakewood, Hermitage, Old Hickory, Rural Hill, Belinda City, Green Hill and Percy Priest Lake. This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 217 and 234. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
