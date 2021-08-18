Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Davidson County, TN

Special Weather Statement issued for Davidson, Sumner, Wilson by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 13:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-18 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Davidson; Sumner; Wilson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Davidson, southwestern Sumner and northwestern Wilson Counties through 230 PM CDT At 152 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Hermitage, or 10 miles east of Nashville, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Gallatin, Lebanon, Hendersonville, Mount Juliet, Lakewood, Hermitage, Old Hickory, Rural Hill, Belinda City, Green Hill and Percy Priest Lake. This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 217 and 234. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lebanon, TN
County
Davidson County, TN
City
Hermitage, TN
County
Wilson County, TN
City
Green Hill, TN
City
Gallatin, TN
County
Sumner County, TN
City
Mount Juliet, TN
City
Lakewood, TN
City
Hendersonville, TN
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Davidson Sumner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Associated Press

Moderates bring House to standstill in Biden budget clash

WASHINGTON (AP) — Confronting moderates, House Democratic leaders tried to muscle President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar budget blueprint over a key hurdle, working overnight to ease an intraparty showdown that risks upending their domestic infrastructure agenda. Tensions flared and spilled into early Tuesday as a band of moderate lawmakers threatened to...
PoliticsNBC News

Hochul to be sworn in as N.Y.'s first woman governor after Cuomo exits

Kathy Hochul is set to be sworn in as New York's first female governor shortly after the clock strikes midnight Monday night as the state prepares to move on from the ten-year tenure of the scandal-scarred Andrew Cuomo. After Cuomo's resignation becomes official at 11:59 pm ET, Hochul will be...
TV ShowsPosted by
NBC News

'Jeopardy!' temporary host Mayim Bialik replaces Mike Richards in self-made debacle

The past week has not been a happy one for the producers of “Jeopardy!” — the long-running television quiz show still coping with the loss of its iconic host, Alex Trebek, to cancer last year. Plans for an orderly transition to its new permanent host, Mike Richards, collapsed into chaos when Richards, the show’s executive producer, announced Friday that he was stepping down following revelations that he’d previously made a string of disparaging comments about women, Jews and poor people and that two lawsuits alleged that, while a producer on the game show “The Price Is Right,” he discriminated against two of the show's models. Actress Mayim Bialik will take over as interim host for the first few weeks following his absence.

Comments / 0

Community Policy