Chris Ault hoping Colin Kaepernick will return to campus for Hall of Fame induction

NFL media broke the news, and Tim Tebow himself that the Jacksonville Jaguars have cut Tebow from the team. This was an opportunity several years in the making. Tim Tebow was an accomplished player in college and even had a bit of a run in the NFL, but there wasn't a station in sight when the gas ran out in the big leagues. He tried his hand at professional baseball but couldn't cut it. He then returned to the NFL when Urban Meyer got an opportunity to coach the Jacksonville Jaguars.