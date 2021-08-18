Cancel
Chris Ault hoping Colin Kaepernick will return to campus for Hall of Fame induction

By Chris Murray
nevadasportsnet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColin Kaepernick, arguably the greatest athlete in Wolf Pack history, will be inducted into the school's athletics Hall of Fame next month. Whether he attends the ceremony and is feted during halftime of the Wolf Pack's home opener is undetermined, at least publicly. But Hall of Fame head coach Chris Ault, who helped unlock Kaepernick's immense potential as a quarterback, told Nevada Sports Net he hopes his former pupil will return to the campus where he first shot into the national consciousness.

