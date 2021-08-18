Cancel
MMO Game Thread: Mets vs Giants, 3:45 PM

By Elliot Teichman
metsmerizedonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRHP Tylor Megill (1-2, 3.42) vs. RHP Anthony DeSclafani (11-5, 3.29) The Mets slide continued yesterday and now the Mets find themselves under .500 for the first time in a while. Marcus Stroman gave the Mets a good start allowing 3 runs over 7.0 innings, only the second time since late June that he pitched beyond the 6th inning. The Mets bats though couldn’t provide any help though. The Mets scattered 8 hits throughout the night, getting close to tying the game in the 8th inning after a 2-run shot by Pete Alonso. Now the Mets will try to avoid the sweep and return to .500 in a late afternoon matinee.

