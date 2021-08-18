MMO Game Thread: Mets vs Giants, 3:45 PM

In my many years as a Mets fan, I have never seen fan sentiment turn so drastically negative as it has here in the first ten days of August as we slid from a 3.5 game lead to third place, 2.5 behind the Phillies. Fans who for months have said “But we are in first place!” to turn aside discussions about the team’s weaknesses and needs were left adrift, bereft of hope, and launching discussions of hot stove moves for next year. It happened so damn fast, with the middle of the eight game slide against the last place Marlins, a team one would hope the first place Mets could use to fatten up their position entering the season’s final two months.